Browning under a State of Emergency

Dozens of schools have closed for the day across the state and even parts of I-15 were shut down for awhile due to accidents caused by the weather.

As a matter of fact, we tried to send a reporter up to browning for a first hand look but a blocked portion of I-15 kept us from getting even to Vaughn.

It was an injury accident that caused the partial closure.

We were able to get pictures and video from those in Browning today. Cinda Burd said some people who were visiting for the weekend, are now in for an unplanned extended stay.

The manager at the Holiday Inn said they were completely full and had to turn people away.

Monday some did get back on the road but folks experiencing this heavy snow fall say traveling is not advised.

"After talking to law enforcement its sever driving conditions, on the Blackfeet reservations travel only if you need to, only way if you have a four wheel drive that's probably the only you will be able to get around"

According to the Montana Department of Transportation website right now maria's pass on highway two is closed due to heavy snow fall. We talked to the Blackfeet Tribal Police earlier and they're advising people to stay home. The roads are very treacherous.

*Story Video Courtesy of Browning Residents*