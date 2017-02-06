Browning under a State of Emergency - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Browning under a State of Emergency

Posted: Updated:

Dozens of schools have closed for the day across the state and even parts of I-15 were shut down for awhile due to accidents caused by the weather.

As a matter of fact, we tried to send a reporter up to browning for a first hand look but a blocked portion of I-15 kept us from getting even to Vaughn.

It was an injury accident that caused the partial closure.

We were able to get pictures and video from those in Browning today. Cinda Burd said some people who were visiting for the weekend, are now in for an unplanned extended stay. 
The manager at the Holiday Inn said they were completely full and had to turn people away. 
Monday some did get back on the road but folks experiencing this heavy snow fall say traveling is not advised.

"After talking to law enforcement its sever driving conditions, on the Blackfeet reservations travel only if you need to, only way if you have a four wheel drive that's probably the only you will be able to get around"

According to the Montana Department of Transportation website right now maria's pass on highway two is closed due to heavy snow fall. We talked to the Blackfeet Tribal Police earlier and they're advising people to stay home. The roads are very treacherous. 

*Story Video Courtesy of Browning Residents*

  • Most Popular

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...