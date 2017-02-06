Ford ride sharing in Montana

We haven't heard anything yet, but they are planning to expand to Montana and one of Ford's solutions includes a new agreement to acquire "Chariot," a San Francisco based shuttle service.

The chain has been operating in the Bay area since 2014 and has almost 100 Ford transit vehicles in their fleet.

In a study by KPMG, for every one shuttle placed into service during peak travel times, urban congestion could be reduced by up to 25 fewer vehicles on the road.

Beyond Chariot, next year Ford is looking to launch "GoBike.

A platform that will use data collected from bikes to build an interconnected mobility network.

Ford CEO says they want to work with communities to offer even more transportation choices.