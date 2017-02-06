Browning residents give tips to stay safe during State of Emergency

Areas across the state are seeing upwards five feet of snow in the last two days. Especially across the Rocky Mountain front.

People there as well as Heart Butte and Babb, are reporting up to five feet of snow has fallen since Sunday. School teacher Lori LaPlant said they are in a State of Emergency. She adds something to think about is clearing your roof of snow and keeping your vents clean as well as a few other tips.

"If you have to travel make sure you have blankets water food stocked up in your trunk shovels of course make sure you have candles in case the electricity goes out we don't know if the wind is going to blow tomorrow but just be prepared."

And of course don't forget about your animals, make sure your fuzzy pals are safe and warm. LaPlant said Sunday people were stranded in Browning, today some were able to make their way out but law enforcement in Browning are urging everyone to stay home and stay safe.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation website right now Maria's Pass on highway two is closed due to heavy snow fall. Including areas from Cutbank to Browning.

*Video and pictures by Browning Residences*