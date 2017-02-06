The Solar guy comes to town. - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The Solar guy comes to town.

Posted: Updated:

Eventually the sun will come back out, and that's  where "the solar guy" story comes in. Brad Van Wert is on a whistle stop statewide tour, and Monday, he made his way to the Electric City . 

Van Wert said solar power and educating others is a passion.
He said he's meeting with the state wide community not only to promote solar power, but also to talk about how solar power can create jobs. And now to build the sites, and later and to maintain them.

"There is municipalities around the state that want to do to solar projects, there's private investors, and if they're all able to pursue these projects and then there's a work force being trained in right here in Montana and then there's solar electric contractor ready to hire them them as they do the projects all the parts are in place"

He said so far every venue is packed with people wanting to learn more about getting involved and saving themselves some money. All while protecting the environment. 

  • Most Popular

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...