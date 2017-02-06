The Solar guy comes to town.

Eventually the sun will come back out, and that's where "the solar guy" story comes in. Brad Van Wert is on a whistle stop statewide tour, and Monday, he made his way to the Electric City .

Van Wert said solar power and educating others is a passion.

He said he's meeting with the state wide community not only to promote solar power, but also to talk about how solar power can create jobs. And now to build the sites, and later and to maintain them.

"There is municipalities around the state that want to do to solar projects, there's private investors, and if they're all able to pursue these projects and then there's a work force being trained in right here in Montana and then there's solar electric contractor ready to hire them them as they do the projects all the parts are in place"

He said so far every venue is packed with people wanting to learn more about getting involved and saving themselves some money. All while protecting the environment.