2/6: Senior Standout - Malta's Sophia Stiles

"I think God just blessed her a little bit more," said Sophia Stiles' mom, KayDel Stiles.

There are certain players that come around once in a generation. For the Malta M-Ettes, that player is Sophia Stiles.

"I've just been raised to just give my best no matter what," said Sophia.

Sophia's upbringing is a major reason why the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year is as good as she is.

"She would be rolling around the gym in her walker. She grew up in the gym going to her older siblings' games," said her mom.

With those four older siblings, and two basketball coaches for parents, Sophia had to earn everything she's accomplished.

"Everyone is competitive in my family," Sophia said.

"She would play on teams that were four grades above her," added her mom.

"My older brothers would always tease me so I got stronger," Sophia said.

The strength not only came as Sophia got older, but quickness and awareness of the game came too. It's those intangibles that really set Sophia apart.

"Athleticism is something you can't coach and she has that," said M-Ettes coach Nate Hammond.

Sophia's athleticism didn't go unnoticed. College recruiters started to look at Sophia her sophomore year. But that's all behind her, after she announced this past fall where she will ball next season.

"I just always wanted to be a Lady Griz," Sophia said.

"The first day she walks in that gym in Missoula she'll have an impact on that program. They're lucky to get her," added Hammond.

From the walker, to the hardwood: Sophia and her family know their combined efforts ultimately culminated in the opportunity for her to play for a division one program.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since i can remember," Sophia said. "I just can't wait to develop my game and be an even better player."