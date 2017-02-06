Get your bowling shoes ready-it's time for the annual Bowl for Kids' Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Great Falls.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 10th and 11th at Little's Lanes in Great Falls. The night will feature some amazing bowling, as well as free pizza, soda, and one beer per person (21 and older). This year's event is 50's-themed, so wear your poodle skirts if you can!

Organizer Regan Benabides says last year, the event raised $30,000-this year, their goal is to reach $40,000. A silent "pin" auction will also take place to help raise even more money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

To get involved, start by making a team. Each team is 4-5 people, and participants should try to raise at least $100 each. Then, register and show up for a great time! Bowl for Kids' Sake is a nation-wide event, but Benabides says the weekend is even more special in Great Falls, because community support is always so positive.

Right now, there are still several lanes open on Saturday, with shifts from 3:00-5:00pm, 5:30-7:30pm, and 8:00-10:00om.

For more information on the event, check out the BBBS website, and to register, call at (406) 453-5521