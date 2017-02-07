Budget: GFPS technology levy lowest compared to other districts - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Budget: GFPS technology levy lowest compared to other districts

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

At Monday night’s Great Falls Public Schools community budget meeting, technology funds and future needs was up for discussion.

Director of instructional technology Tom Hering, who presented, told community members technology is a must-have in school today in order to set up students for success in today’s world.

According to data collected in fiscal year 2016, the Great Falls Public School District has the lowest technology levy among AA schools across Montana. The district’s current permanent technology levy of $225,000 breaks down to $21.66 per student. The Kalispell Public School District spends $182.03 on technology per student and Billings spends $127.72.

After Hering's presentation, community members agreed that investing in technology is a priority, but they struggle with the idea of having to dig deeper into their pockets to do so.

 "This community is a very giving community, and they have just supported a very large levy for the schools that was badly needed” Great Falls resident Art Dickhoff said. “But we also have an aging population and we have people who do struggle, and it's difficult to keep putting it on the backs of property owners."

The district has two options for funding technology as it prepares the 2017-2018 school year budget.

It can continue using the current $225,000 permanent levy, which has no expiration. Or it can ask voters to approve a levy with a higher amount, and it would expire every 10 years. This would be a standalone levy that would get rid of the permanent levy.

Hering told KFBB he would recommend the latter in order for the district to keep up with technology needs in the district.

The next community budget meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Student enrollment and revenue projections will be the topic of discussion.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Rescue of missing hiker by Two Bear Air

    WATCH: Rescue of missing hiker by Two Bear Air

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:38:03 GMT

    Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe. 

    Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe. 

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • Historic Brothel Tour takes place this weekend

    Historic Brothel Tour takes place this weekend

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:55:47 GMT
    The 'Great Falls Downtown Chicks' pride themselves on explaining the history of Great Falls in a fun, and factual way. This weekend they're taking guests on a trolley ride to explore a few of area's historic brothels.  The tours have been going on for a few years, but it's been awhile since they brought the trolley out for this event. Guests will see the historic buildings and hear stories from eight different characters.  Great Falls Downtown Chicks Chair Michelle Chenowe...
    The 'Great Falls Downtown Chicks' pride themselves on explaining the history of Great Falls in a fun, and factual way. This weekend they're taking guests on a trolley ride to explore a few of area's historic brothels.  The tours have been going on for a few years, but it's been awhile since they brought the trolley out for this event. Guests will see the historic buildings and hear stories from eight different characters.  Great Falls Downtown Chicks Chair Michelle Chenowe...

  • Phoenix serial killing suspect seemed to live in isolation

    Phoenix serial killing suspect seemed to live in isolation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:57:28 GMT
    Graciela Beltran broke down in tears in her west Phoenix living room as she recounted the life and death of her 31-year-old son, one of the victims in a serial shooting case.
    Graciela Beltran broke down in tears in her west Phoenix living room as she recounted the life and death of her 31-year-old son, one of the victims in a serial shooting case.

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...