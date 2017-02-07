Budget: GFPS technology levy lowest compared to other districts

At Monday night’s Great Falls Public Schools community budget meeting, technology funds and future needs was up for discussion.

Director of instructional technology Tom Hering, who presented, told community members technology is a must-have in school today in order to set up students for success in today’s world.

According to data collected in fiscal year 2016, the Great Falls Public School District has the lowest technology levy among AA schools across Montana. The district’s current permanent technology levy of $225,000 breaks down to $21.66 per student. The Kalispell Public School District spends $182.03 on technology per student and Billings spends $127.72.

After Hering's presentation, community members agreed that investing in technology is a priority, but they struggle with the idea of having to dig deeper into their pockets to do so.

"This community is a very giving community, and they have just supported a very large levy for the schools that was badly needed” Great Falls resident Art Dickhoff said. “But we also have an aging population and we have people who do struggle, and it's difficult to keep putting it on the backs of property owners."

The district has two options for funding technology as it prepares the 2017-2018 school year budget.

It can continue using the current $225,000 permanent levy, which has no expiration. Or it can ask voters to approve a levy with a higher amount, and it would expire every 10 years. This would be a standalone levy that would get rid of the permanent levy.

Hering told KFBB he would recommend the latter in order for the district to keep up with technology needs in the district.

The next community budget meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Education Center. Student enrollment and revenue projections will be the topic of discussion.