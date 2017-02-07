Bill to improve notification of delinquent property taxes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has passed a bill that would increase the number of notices that must be made to people who are delinquent on their property taxes and make it clear that if they fail to pay their taxes for three years they could lose their property.



The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday and now goes back to the House to approve a Senate amendment.



Democratic Rep. Tom Jacobson of Great Falls says his bill seeks to ensure that property owners fully understand the law under which the county can assign tax deeds to their property - including homes - to investors who pay the delinquent taxes.



The bill also would require some of the notices to come from the county and for notices to be published in area newspapers.

