ALERT: Tier 3 sex offender in Great Falls released

To comply with existing laws, the Great Falls Police Department is alerting the public as a Tier III sex offender has been released.

46-year-old Timothy Pettibone resides in the 600 block of 14th St. N in Great Falls. Pettibone weights 160 lbs and is 5 foot 9 inches.

His offenses of sexual assault/indecent exposure occurred in Cascade County.

A “Tier 3” offender, according to the Montana department of corrections, is explained as: