Flowers in space

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Flowers in space ? Not as crazy as you might think.

Jen Oaks, a student at Great Falls college M-S-U, received a grant from the Montana Space Grant Consortium to study how plants respond to radiation.

Oaks says that flowers are vital for our survival here on earth, and its important to know how radiation could change plant DNA.

Oaks hopes to continue the study of multiple generations of the flower seeds and continue to modify the project to learn as much as she can about the

effects of radiation on flowers.

She will present her findings at the MSGC Student Research Symposium in Bozeman, this April.

