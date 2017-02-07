Archery hunters have new requirements for the upcoming season - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Archery hunters have new requirements for the upcoming season

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Those of you wanting to go bow hunting this year should be prepared for some serious changes to the way you get your license.
Starting this year, you'll be required to purchase a Montana bow and arrow license prior to applying for any archery-only permit. 
In order to do that there are certain requirements. Hunters must complete the National Bow Hunter Education Foundation course that is offered year- round.
You must also show proof that you had purchased an archery license from a previous year. 
Lastly, you'll be required to sign a legal document stating you have done all of the above.
Bruce Auchly with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says this is to ensure all archery hunters are playing by the rules.
If you're one of those hunters who likes to apply for the archery only tags you'll want to act fast. The deadline to apply for the 20-17 season, is March 15th.

