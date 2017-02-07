Archery hunters have new requirements for the upcoming season

Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts .

The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.