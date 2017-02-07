Avalanche halts Amtrak travel along Hi-Line

No train service are available between Cutbank and Spokane and tracks are closed between Shelby and Whitefish.

Malcolm Kenton, was stuck on the train and we were able to catch up with him and found out that this unexpected stop in Shelby was just icing on the cake of his trip.

Modern day train enthusiasts Malcolm and his friend, Abe Zumwalt set off on an adventure cross the country that originally started in Washington DC.

After finally making it across the Midwest and into the Treasure State, the wrath of the Rockies blew down in full force.

They could only make it to east Glacier before operators put the train in reverse, heading back towards Cutbank.

Once Amtrak gave the word passengers re-boarded the train and headed towards Shelby, a place they had already passed through just a day before.

Malcolm was able to find a shuttle bus to take him and his friend to the Great Falls airport and from there they flew to Seattle.

Right now they are planning to continue traveling the rails through Canada and eventually end up back in Washington DC.

Some people had reported that there was no food available on the train.We asked Amtrak about this and they said employees on the train were handing out snacks and other items to eat.