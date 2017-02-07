GFPS: Lower interest rate means tax payers paying less than planned

Today the Great Falls Public School board took the next step in its infrastructure overhaul across the district. In a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board of trustees unanimously approved the hiring of LPW architects for the Roosevelt elementary school project.

Chairman Jan Cahill told KFBB time is of the essence on all projects included in the bond that was approved by voters in October. Cahill said the new Roosevelt Elementary is expected to be completed in August of 2018.

"We need to fast track it. We need the architects to get going as soon as possible so we can later on this spring provide the ability to award contracts to a general contractor and get the building under way," Cahill said.

Superintendent Tammy lacey also announced at the meeting the interest rate for the $98 million infrastructure bond came in much lower than originally anticipated. The board originally expected 4.25 percent interest, but learned the interest will only be 3.17 percent for the high school district and 3.18 for the elementary. Meaning tax payers won't be paying as much as originally planned.