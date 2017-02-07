Norovirus: Highly contagious, Prevent the spread

A recent CDC report finds there have been more than 31,000 confirmed cases of influenza this season. According to the Cascade City County Health Department, Great Falls isn't immune to this illness either.

As we reported last week, the county has seen a total of 314 influenza cases, and nearly 250 of those were reported just in January. Along with the influenza, Cascade County is also seeing traces of the norovirus...which can cause gastrointestinal illness--- also referred to as the “stomach flu.”

Since the norovirus is very contagious and can spread rapidly, it's important to practice the following preventive tips:

Wash your hands frequently

Disinfect surface areas with bleach-base cleaning products

Immediately wash clothing or linens potentially contaminated with norovirus.

Symptoms include, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and at times a low fever or chills.