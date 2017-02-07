Satchell charged for sexually assaulting 15-year-old

A Great Falls man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman when she was 15-years-old.

According to court documents, the victim reported the incident to police Monday. The victim told police Satchell had laid in bed with her and grabbed her breast. When she told her mother about the incident, her mother responded that they would "handle it within the family."

After questioning, both the victim's mother and Satchell confirmed what the victim had told police, with Satchell adding he was drunk at the time.

Satchell has several other convictions out of California as well as Cascade County, including disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, and distribution of dangerous drugs.

In this case, Satchell has been charged with one count of sexual assault; his bond was requested at $25,000.