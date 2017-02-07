Airman charged for raping woman in Great Falls

Active duty airman Evan Olivares has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, after a December 2016 incident in Great Falls.

According to court documents, Olivares came to the victim's home in Great Falls in mid-December with alcohol, so they could watch movies. The victim admitted to U.S. Air Force Investigators she became drunk, but had told Olivares before he came over and throughout the evening that she did not want to have sex with him.

The victim told investigators that despite this, Olivares ended up on top of her, and raped her. Olivares left her home immediately after.

Court documents state the victim was taken to Benefis Hospital the next day for a sexual assault examination. On her way to the hospital, Olivares texted her, saying he hoped she had fun the previous night, and commented on her drinking.

Great Falls Police Detectives interviewed Olivares, who confirmed what the victim had said, after initially denying that she did not consent. Afterward, Olivares told police "urges took over" and she did not consent to the act. Court documents state that Olivares became emotional and apologized for what happened.

Olivares does not have a known criminal history; he has been charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, and his bond was requested at $10,000.