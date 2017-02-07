Hunting, fishing could be revoked for late child support payments

"Not everyone who is behind on their child support hunts and fishes. However, those that do will forgo that opportunity until they alleviate their child support obligations."

Senator Mike Lang is sponsoring the bill that would allow the Child Support Enforcement Division to deny parents behind on child support payments from obtaining a wildlife conservation license- which is necessary to purchase any hunting or fishing license in Montana.

Lang says the bill would not require CSED to deny licenses, but would allow the division to have the option to use it as an enforcement tool. Lang says there are 33,144 cases of child support enforcement in Montana that add up to over $147 million; that's about $4,400 per case.

Sarah Swanson Partridge and her son are familiar with that struggle.

"I spend many years as a struggling single parent, constantly waiting on child support payments that would never arrive."

Partridge says that despite she and the division's best efforts, she had not received a payment in seven years.

Under current law, only less common recreational licenses can be revoked for a lack of child support payments. But in this case, the fear of losing any ability to recreate was all that it took.

"Fortunately in my son's case, one letter threatening to withhold a hunting or fishing license was all the motivation needed, and seven years of child support was paid in one year in order to preserve the right to hunt and fish," Partridge said during Tuesday's hearing of the bill.

The committee questioned how cases would be handled that involved parents who hunted for livelihood.

Lang's response: "As long as you are making something, paying something toward your obligation, they will work with you."