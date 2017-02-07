Hunting, fishing could be revoked for late child support payment - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hunting, fishing could be revoked for late child support payments

Posted: Updated:

"Not everyone who is behind on their child support hunts and fishes. However, those that do will forgo that opportunity until they alleviate their child support obligations."

Senator Mike Lang is sponsoring the bill that would allow the Child Support Enforcement Division to deny parents behind on child support payments from obtaining a wildlife conservation license- which is necessary to purchase any hunting or fishing license in Montana.

Lang says the bill would not require CSED to deny licenses, but would allow the division to have the option to use it as an enforcement tool. Lang says there are 33,144 cases of child support enforcement in Montana that add up to over $147 million; that's about $4,400 per case.

Sarah Swanson Partridge and her son are familiar with that struggle.

"I spend many years as a struggling single parent, constantly waiting on child support payments that would never arrive."

Partridge says that despite she and the division's best efforts, she had not received a payment in seven years. 

Under current law, only less common recreational licenses can be revoked for a lack of child support payments. But in this case, the fear of losing any ability to recreate was all that it took.

"Fortunately in my son's case, one letter threatening to withhold a hunting or fishing license was all the motivation needed, and seven years of child support was paid in one year in order to preserve the right to hunt and fish," Partridge said during Tuesday's hearing of the bill. 

The committee questioned how cases would be handled that involved parents who hunted for livelihood.

Lang's response: "As long as you are making something, paying something toward your obligation, they will work with you."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • GFPD finds missing girl after tip from local

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:39:59 GMT

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

  • Madeline Connelly found just 5 miles from her car

    Madeline Connelly found just 5 miles from her car

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:48:48 GMT

    More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.  

    More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.  A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...