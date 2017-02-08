2/7 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 52, Ronan 35
Billings Skyview 69, Billings West 53
Butte Central 55, Helena 40
Dillon 63, Whitehall 40
Ennis 81, Twin Bridges 67
Eureka 49, Troy 34
Libby 48, Thompson Falls 45
Miles City 75, Sidney 46
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Big Sky 43
Sunburst 78, Dutton-Brady 42
Two Eagle River 59, Alberton-Superior 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings Senior 58, Billings Central 27
Billings West 47, Billings Skyview 29
Dillon 35, Whitehall 26
Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 33
Helena 59, Butte Central 47
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 34
Malta 42, Havre 25
Miles City 61, Sidney 45
Missoula Hellgate 42, Missoula Big Sky 26
Missoula Loyola 68, Valley Christian 19
Ronan 64, Anaconda 37
Stevensville 42, Hamilton 39
Troy 37, Eureka 33
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42
