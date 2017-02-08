2/7 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/7 High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 52, Ronan 35
    
Billings Skyview 69, Billings West 53
    
Butte Central 55, Helena 40
    
Dillon 63, Whitehall 40
    
Ennis 81, Twin Bridges 67
    
Eureka 49, Troy 34
    
Libby 48, Thompson Falls 45
    
Miles City 75, Sidney 46
    
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Big Sky 43
    
Sunburst 78, Dutton-Brady 42
    
Two Eagle River 59, Alberton-Superior 57
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 58, Billings Central 27
    
Billings West 47, Billings Skyview 29
    
Dillon 35, Whitehall 26
    
Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 33
    
Helena 59, Butte Central 47
    
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 34
    
Malta 42, Havre 25
    
Miles City 61, Sidney 45
    
Missoula Hellgate 42, Missoula Big Sky 26
    
Missoula Loyola 68, Valley Christian 19
    
Ronan 64, Anaconda 37
    
Stevensville 42, Hamilton 39
    
Troy 37, Eureka 33
    
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42
 