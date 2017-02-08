Air quality watch for Helena area - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Air quality watch for Helena area

Posted: Updated:

As of 4:00 pm on February 8, 2017, the air quality forecast is at a WATCH level. A watch means that particulate levels are not expected to improve over the next 24 hours and that an exceedance of the National Ambient Air Quality standards may occur or has already occurred.

The Helena area is seeing air quality impacts ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive individuals, and those with aggravated heart or lung disease and cardiopulmonary disease may experience an increased likelihood of respiratory symptoms. Those individuals should limit prolonged exertion outdoors until the Watch level warning is removed.

BURNING RECOMMENDATION:

At this time Lewis and Clark Public Health is asking residents to voluntarily eliminate or reduce the use of solid fuel burning devices, such as wood stoves or fireplaces, and use an alternative heat source. It is also recommended to reduce car idling. Doing so may prevent a POOR air quality event in which there are restrictions to burning. If you must burn, please do so using small, hot fires.

For more air quality information, you may visit the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department's website at http://www.HelenaAir.org.

The open burning season is now closed and will not resume until March 1, 2017.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • GFPD finds missing girl after tip from local

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:39:59 GMT

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

  • GFPS principal resigns

    GFPS principal resigns

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:05:06 GMT

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...