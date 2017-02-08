Air quality watch for Helena area

As of 4:00 pm on February 8, 2017, the air quality forecast is at a WATCH level. A watch means that particulate levels are not expected to improve over the next 24 hours and that an exceedance of the National Ambient Air Quality standards may occur or has already occurred.



The Helena area is seeing air quality impacts ranging from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive individuals, and those with aggravated heart or lung disease and cardiopulmonary disease may experience an increased likelihood of respiratory symptoms. Those individuals should limit prolonged exertion outdoors until the Watch level warning is removed.



BURNING RECOMMENDATION:



At this time Lewis and Clark Public Health is asking residents to voluntarily eliminate or reduce the use of solid fuel burning devices, such as wood stoves or fireplaces, and use an alternative heat source. It is also recommended to reduce car idling. Doing so may prevent a POOR air quality event in which there are restrictions to burning. If you must burn, please do so using small, hot fires.



For more air quality information, you may visit the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department's website at http://www.HelenaAir.org .



The open burning season is now closed and will not resume until March 1, 2017.

