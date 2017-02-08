Free dental cleanings this weekend

Great Falls - If you've been putting off that dental appointment, now might be the time to book it. This weekend, you can sign up for a free cleaning and exam at Great Falls College MSU for their second annual "No Smile Left Behind Dental Day."

On Saturday, dental hygiene students will be providing free cleanings and extractions. The event is open to both adults and children. Organizers say while you're waiting for your appointment, you can also get a free health screenings with Benefis, the Cascade City/County Health Department, Great Falls Clinic, the Indian Family Health Clinic and United Way. The dental day is fully booked for appointments right now. However, dental students will be taking walk-ins and they're encouraging everyone to come out.

"Well, a big part of our career is helping the community, especially with their dental health, and this is just a great way to give back to our community and to also bring awareness of our career and what we can do," said Jennika Heikkila, a dental hygiene student.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and will wrap up by 3 p.m. If you can't make it Saturday, the college also offers cleanings for $30. For more information, call (406) 771-4364.