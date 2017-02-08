Man threatens to kill entire family

A man was arrested for assault after a child called 9-1-1 saying the man was " flipping out." Officers arrived on the scene to find Christopher Ensey throwing hangers and yelling.

Officers spoke with a another child in the home who said that after he walked into the room, he saw Ensey on top of his mother shaking her head causing her head to bounce off the floor.

Court documents say Ensey became enraged after the woman had entered the room he had locked himself in.

It went on to say that he knocked her to the floor and kicked her repeatedly in the chest as she tried to get up.

The documents also claim that he put a gun under her chin and threatened to kill her and along with everyone else in the home.

Ensey was arrested and taken to the detention center.

The state is requesting that his bond is set at $ 100,000 dollars.