The Dog Whisperer of Great Falls

Great Falls - The $5 million Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls opened its doors in August 2015, and just recently, their 700th pet got adopted. However, there's a secret behind the success, and it involves one man is using his talent to help some pets find their forever homes.

Arthur Rocha grew up in Brazil, and last April, his job brought him here to Great Falls. Now, in his spare time, he's on a mission.

"I came to Montana and the first thing on my mind was that I wanted to be around dogs," said Rocha.

Rocha is a volunteer at the MAAC. His goal: to get dogs adopted, and along the way, he's earned quite a reputation.

"(Workers at the MAAC) said 'hey, he's a dog whisperer and he's good,' And I kind of became famous," said Rocha.

He's famous, because he seems to understand dogs, and they seem to understand him.

"(The dogs) are working for you. It's like a win win situation. You want them to be well behaved and they want to please you," said Rocha.

Rocha seems to know all the tricks when it comes to dog training, even getting the most difficult dogs to stop and listen. In fact when Rocha first started working with a dog named Zeus, he would jump up and down on people, but over time Zeus seemed to transform into a new dog. and Rocha believes that change helped him find a home.

"A couple weeks, three weeks maybe, people saw a difference (in Zeus), and people could approach him, pet him," said Rocha.

Now, Rocha is teaching his tricks to other volunteers as well.

"I'm a very patient person toward dogs and toward humans also," said Rocha.

However, what about his gift of communicating with canines?

"I don't know about being a dog whisperer but i'm pretty sure I can be a good trainer, like a very good trainer one day," said Rocha.

In the near future, Rocha says he would like to start his own dog training business. and he may not agree with his reputation, but he may agree with this: being known as a dog whisperer might be good for business.

The MAAC is looking for more volunteers to work with pets. For more information, call the MAAC at 406-727-PETS.

