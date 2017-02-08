Sexual abuse victims advocate for awareness education in school - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sexual abuse victims advocate for awareness education in schools

Posted: Updated:

How young is too young to start talking to your children about the dangers of sexual abuse? One Montana lawmaker thinks that awareness should start as early as possible.

In today's hearing before the House Education Committee, testimony was heard from several children-victims and their families who told about their experiences suffering from sexual abuse.

They advocated for the bill, Tara’s Law, which would require the Office of Public Instruction to make a model sexual abuse awareness policy and curriculum to be available to Montana school districts. The districts would then have the option to implement the education.

According to the Department of Justice, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by the time they are 18 years old. But only one in every 10 children will report the abuse.

The proponents that testified today, many of whom suffered for years in their own homes, say that sexual assault awareness in school could have helped them put an end to the abuse sooner.

“I taught my kids about stranger danger while this manipulative wolf in sheep’s clothing was living under my roof,” said Stacy Coulter. Her daughter was sexually abused by her her ex-husband, her daughter’s step-father, for years.

"It would have been nice to know I could talk to my really good teacher about what was going on at home,” said sexual abuse victim, sixth grader Kaleigh Kuykendal. “I didn't understand what was happening to me. I was scared to tell anyone because he said it was a secret.”
“He started coming in every night and doing things he wasn’t supposed to,” said Carly Grande, who was abused by her mother’s boyfriend.

“My step dad molested me and my friends during sleepovers for a total of six years,” said Tara Walkerlyons. “I told many times but the problem was I was telling the wrong person, my mom."

That is one of proponents primary arguments; sometimes telling a parent or family member is not enough because 90% of the time, the abuser is someone that child knows and trusts.

Proponents say telling a teacher or an adult at school, who is completely removed from the child’s home life, is the best approach. Currently, 28 states have similar policy in place.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • GFPD finds missing girl after tip from local

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:39:59 GMT

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

  • GFPS principal resigns

    GFPS principal resigns

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:05:06 GMT

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...