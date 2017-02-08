Sexual abuse victims advocate for awareness education in schools

How young is too young to start talking to your children about the dangers of sexual abuse? One Montana lawmaker thinks that awareness should start as early as possible.

In today's hearing before the House Education Committee, testimony was heard from several children-victims and their families who told about their experiences suffering from sexual abuse.

They advocated for the bill, Tara’s Law, which would require the Office of Public Instruction to make a model sexual abuse awareness policy and curriculum to be available to Montana school districts. The districts would then have the option to implement the education.

According to the Department of Justice, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by the time they are 18 years old. But only one in every 10 children will report the abuse.

The proponents that testified today, many of whom suffered for years in their own homes, say that sexual assault awareness in school could have helped them put an end to the abuse sooner.

“I taught my kids about stranger danger while this manipulative wolf in sheep’s clothing was living under my roof,” said Stacy Coulter. Her daughter was sexually abused by her her ex-husband, her daughter’s step-father, for years.

"It would have been nice to know I could talk to my really good teacher about what was going on at home,” said sexual abuse victim, sixth grader Kaleigh Kuykendal. “I didn't understand what was happening to me. I was scared to tell anyone because he said it was a secret.”

“He started coming in every night and doing things he wasn’t supposed to,” said Carly Grande, who was abused by her mother’s boyfriend.

“My step dad molested me and my friends during sleepovers for a total of six years,” said Tara Walkerlyons. “I told many times but the problem was I was telling the wrong person, my mom."

That is one of proponents primary arguments; sometimes telling a parent or family member is not enough because 90% of the time, the abuser is someone that child knows and trusts.

Proponents say telling a teacher or an adult at school, who is completely removed from the child’s home life, is the best approach. Currently, 28 states have similar policy in place.