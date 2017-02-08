Great Falls High's Komac & Short Have Eyes Set on Wrestling Titles

The Great Falls High wrestling team will send 18 of its wrestlers to the state tournament in Billings this weekend. Of those 18, there are no two wrestlers more notable than Jordan Komac and Chase Short.

"Everything these guys have seen they've seen it before," said coach Steve Komac.

For Jordan, he's certainly used to the wrestling mat. He grew up competing with his brother, Jarren, who now wrestles for the University of Great Falls.

"They did their best wrestling when they were five, six, seven years old in the living room matches," said Steve.

Being groomed from a young age has helped Jordan become one of the best wrestlers in the state. Although to him, he still

wants to prove his worth at the state tournament.

"I'm super excited because the last two years I've been heartbroken with my results," he said.

Jordan has a second and third place finish on his resume. He promises the third time at state will be the charm.

"I really want to win it," Jordan said. "I believe I can."

As for Chase, he hasn't been around the wrestling mat quite as long.

"Right before high school I chose to continue wrestling and drop basketball."

Turning his focus to the mat is one of the best decisions Chase has made. He won divisionals last weekend and will head into Billings as the number one seed in the 170 pound weight class.

"Chase is a heck of an athlete," said his coach. "A heck of a competitor."

"I hate losing," Chase added. "I love the competition and trying to go out there and win."

In order to do that this weekend:

"I just need to go out and wrestle my match and have fun for 6 minutes," Chase said.