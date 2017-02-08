Little Shell Tribe one step closer to federal recognition

Wednesday in Montana's capital, legislation was passed in a Senate Committee to formally recognize the Little Shell Tribe. This will allow the tribe to exercise full self-governance under federal law.

Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester first introduced the bill last month. On Wednesday, Daines said in a press release "I'm glad we're passing this legislation early on this Congress, and remain committed to it's enactment into law."

The news comes just one month after Little Shell Tribal Council Member Shawn Gilbert passed away from cancer, after helping to push for the legislation.

In Daines' press release, Little Shell Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray is quoted, stating "The tribe is very excited that Senator Daines in continuing this fight and keeping this a the forefront for us.

Right now, over 5,400 members of the Little Shell Tribe live in Montana.