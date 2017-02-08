UGF Performing Arts Presents: Baskerville

The University of Great Falls Department of Performing Arts is proud to present "Baskerville"-- a unique take on the classic Sherlock Holmes novel.

Members have been preparing since fall for the upcoming performance, which will feature five different actors, with three of them playing 40 different roles combined. It's a huge challenge, says director Michael Gilboe, and has required not only the actors to be on their toes, but the costume department to be quick, accurate, and ready for many many costume changes.

In addition to "Baskerville," the Performing Arts department is excited to unveil some recent upgrades to the theater, including an updated lobby area. Crews put work on hold for this week's performances, but will continue work later this month on the sound system, as well as seating updates.

To purchase tickets for the upcoming performance of "Baskerville," click here. If those interested purchase tickets before Friday, February 10th, they will be able to take advantage of an early bird special!

Ticket Prices:

-Adults: $18, Friday/Saturday nights

-Adults: $15, Thursday & Matinee

-Children: $12, Friday/Saturday nights

-Children: $10, Thursday & Matinee

Showtimes:

-Friday, February 10th-- 7:30

-Saturday, February 11th-- 2:00pm

-Saturday, February 11th--7:30pm

-Sunday, February 12th--2:00pm

-Thursday, February 16th--7:30pm

-Friday, February 17th--7:30pm

-Saturday, February 18th--2:00pm

-Saturday, February 18th--7:30pm