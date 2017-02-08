2/8: C.M. Russell Qualifies Ten Wrestlers for State Tournament in Billings

The C.M. Russell wrestling team will take ten of it's top wrestlers to Billings on Friday, and one of those wrestlers looking to make some noise is Kai Stewart. Stewart is undefeated this season with a 16-0 record and is ranked number one in the Class AA 138 pound weight class after he won the divisional tournament this past weekend in Butte. Although Kai is entering the All-Class state wrestling tournament on a winning streak, he's more concerned with how his team finishes. Kai's head coach, Aaron Jensen, also echoed that same sentiment.

"We just need to work together. Make sure we're not focusing on ourselves and know that we are competing for the other twelve guys on the team," said sophomore wrestler Kai Stewart.

"We feel that we can be very competitive with where we're at in the brackets. But you have to go out there and make it happen and if we do that then we should have a good tournament," said head coach Aaron Jensen.

The All-Class State wrestling tournament is from Friday, February 10, 2017 to Saturday, February 11, 2017.