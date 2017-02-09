Great Falls High & CMR Swim Teams Loose Heading Into State Meet

It was a very relaxed day at Great Falls High and C.M. Russell swim practice Wednesday afternoon.

The teams prepared ahead of their state meet this weekend with some high expectations.

Head Coach Ed McNamee said he expects swimmers from both schools to compete in all the events. He adds the key will be to start strong on Friday to set the tone and build momentum into Saturday.

Both programs have a unique advantage in that the state meet will be at Swarthout Fieldhouse where the teams practice on a daily basis.

All the hard work the swimmers put in throughout the season is to help prepare them for this state meet, which has everyone pretty excited.

"This is the most exciting week. I can't remember the last time I was this excited for a state swim meet," said McNamee. "The kids are ready to roll. We've done everything we can. The hay is in the barn, now it's just trying to get some rest and build into Friday so we can compete Saturday and see what we can't do."

Great Falls High senior swimmer Rosie Beisecker added "everyone is super excited. You can just see everyone working hard together to see how well they do."

The meet runs Friday through Saturday. Events begin at 11 a.m. each day.