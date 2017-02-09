Montana Small Business Development Centers help launch 73 new companies

Small businesses across the state are sharing their success stories as the Montana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network reflects on a productive year in which it helped to create or retain 616 jobs in Montana.

In 2016, the SBDC’s network helped launch 73 new businesses, counseled clients for 6,667 hours, and hosted 85 training seminars to reach 1,276 participants.

The SBDC helped small business owners launch or grow their companies by working with clients to access more than $45 million in financing.

"Small businesses are a critical component of Montana's economy," said SBDC State Director Chad Moore. "Our consultants are dedicated to providing tools and guidance for Montana's business success."

The annual report includes success stories from 10 local businesses across the state which are also featured at the Montana SBDC Network website, sbdc.mt.gov/success. The following small businesses shared their stories:

Blacklock Block, Butte

Elkhorn Foot and Ankle Clinic, Helena

Farver Farms, Scobey

Hi Line Taxi, Havre

Montana Root Applications, Missoula

Tabletree Montana, Big Fork

Tacticality Workwear, Great Falls

Thirsty Street Brewing Company, Billings

Wagon Wheelz Café, Colstrip

YogaMotion, Inc., Bozeman

“Receiving support from the SBDC has set me on a clearer, more confident path for my business and personal growth,” said YogaMotion, Inc. owner Nancy Ruby.

Click here to read the full report.

The Montana SBDC Network is funded in-part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Montana Department of Commerce that began in 1989.

Over the course of its 28-year history, the Montana SBDC has assisted nearly 27,000 Montana entrepreneurs representing more than 6,000 businesses.

The Montana SBDC Lead Center, located in Helena, oversees administrative operations with satellite offices throughout the state. Montana SBDC's certified Business Consultants provide one-to-one management advising to small businesses at no cost to clients. For more information, visit sbdc.mt.gov.