2017 Field Days set in Great Falls for adult online hunter ed. students

Fish, Wildlife and Parks in north central Montana has scheduled two field days this year for adults who have completed Montana’s online hunter education course.

The field days at FWP, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls will be:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 16.

The online course is available only to those 18 and older. After completing the Internet course, students must take a field day to receive their certification card.

State law says everyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must take hunter education before he, or she, can hunt in Montana.

Registration is only available to those who successfully complete the online course, and space is limited. For more information on the online course and to sign up for one of the field courses, go to the education menu at the FWP website, www.fwp.mt.gov then click on Hunter Education Programs, Find A Field Course, and finally one of the dates.