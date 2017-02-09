Bill proposed to offer digital game tags

A bill to offer digital game tags, allowing hunters to use technology in place of traditional paper carcass tags, will be considered by the House Fish, Wildlife, & Parks Committee today at 3 p.m. in Room 152 of the capitol.

Senate Bill 50, introduced by Senator JP Pomnichowski (D-Bozeman), changes state law from requiring hunters to physically attach a paper tag to an animal they’ve harvested. Instead, hunters could electronically validate their game tag at the site of the kill, and present the validated tag at a game check station or to a game warden.

The bill would allow the Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks to develop on electronic version of the game tag along with an app to purchase, display, and validate the game tag.

The digital game tag is optional; hunters could choose to use either a paper tag or a digital carcass tag.

“This legislation really embraces the technology we all use every day,” said Senator Pomnichowski. “Just about everyone carries a smart phone. We’ve adapted technology to replace a lot of the paper forms in our lives: we use digital boarding passes at airports. We conduct banking transactions electronically. We’ve even replaced our paper-printed books with e-readers. This is the next step for recreation and game tags.”

“Most every sportsperson takes a picture of themselves with their harvested animal, or with the nice trout they’ve caught,” Pomnichowski said. “They’re using their phones for maps, weather information, photos, and now we’ll create a way to validate game tags, too.”

The bill passed the Senate Fish & Game Committee unanimously 11-0 and the full Senate 47-2. The legislation is supported by the Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, and the Montana Wildlife Federation.