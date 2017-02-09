Bill proposed to offer digital game tags - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bill proposed to offer digital game tags

Posted: Updated:

A bill to offer digital game tags, allowing hunters to use technology in place of traditional paper carcass tags, will be considered by the House Fish, Wildlife, & Parks Committee today at 3 p.m. in Room 152 of the capitol.

Senate Bill 50, introduced by Senator JP Pomnichowski (D-Bozeman), changes state law from requiring hunters to physically attach a paper tag to an animal they’ve harvested. Instead, hunters could electronically validate their game tag at the site of the kill, and present the validated tag at a game check station or to a game warden.

The bill would allow the Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks to develop on electronic version of the game tag along with an app to purchase, display, and validate the game tag.

The digital game tag is optional; hunters could choose to use either a paper tag or a digital carcass tag.

“This legislation really embraces the technology we all use every day,” said Senator Pomnichowski. “Just about everyone carries a smart phone. We’ve adapted technology to replace a lot of the paper forms in our lives: we use digital boarding passes at airports. We conduct banking transactions electronically. We’ve even replaced our paper-printed books with e-readers. This is the next step for recreation and game tags.”

“Most every sportsperson takes a picture of themselves with their harvested animal, or with the nice trout they’ve caught,” Pomnichowski said. “They’re using their phones for maps, weather information, photos, and now we’ll create a way to validate game tags, too.”

The bill passed the Senate Fish & Game Committee unanimously 11-0 and the full Senate 47-2. The legislation  is supported by the Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, and the Montana Wildlife Federation.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:06:36 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

  • Trump Jr. ends Thursday's four-city Montana tour in Great Falls

    Trump Jr. ends Thursday's four-city Montana tour in Great Falls

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:22:58 GMT

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Great Falls today, where he was met with a strong showing of Gianforte supporters at Holman Aviation near the Great Falls Airport.   

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Great Falls today, where he was met with a strong showing of Gianforte supporters at Holman Aviation near the Great Falls Airport.   

  • GFPS principal resigns

    GFPS principal resigns

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:05:06 GMT

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

  • Archery world record elk on display in Missoula

    Archery world record elk on display in Missoula

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:18:46 GMT

    It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt. 

    It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt. 

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...