Man allegedly slices another man's face

Great Falls - Brocktin Russo is facing a felony charge of assault after allegedly slicing another man's face. Alex Roberson told Great Falls Police she drove the victim to Benefis after the two of them attempted to leave Russo's apartment Wednesday night. She said Russo attacked the victim from behind and started punching him before slashing his face.

When police arrived to Russo's home they found a trail of frozen blood on the sidewalk leading to the steps of the apartment. Inside was a knife believed to fit the description of the weapon and more traces of blood. Russo made his court appearance on Thursday and will be scheduled to appear later on.