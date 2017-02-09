Woman crashes into Aaron's Furniture building

Great Falls - On Wednesday, police responded to Aaron's furniture building on Smelter Ave. NE in Great Falls after reports that a woman had driven her car into the building.

Upon arrival, police learned that Lisa Skunkcap was speeding and swerving on the roads. Her car turned into oncoming traffic and then struck Aaron's building. Skunkcap's seven-month-old child was in the car at the time of the crash.

Court documents state she was stumbling around the scene and admitted to police she was drunk. She has no prior DUIs and no known criminal history. Her bond was set at $5,000. She is facing 7 charges including criminal child endangerment, driving without a valid driver's license, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper turn at an intersection, reckless driving, speeding and failure to carry proof of liability insurance.

