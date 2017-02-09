Spraker back in court

Great Falls - Ryan Spraker was back in Cascade Court on Thursday, appearing in front of Judge Elizabeth Best for his arraignment, as he faces 30 counts of sexual abuse of children. On Thursday afternoon, Spraker plead not guilt to all 30 of those counts. Each charge comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

Spraker was arrested in September of last year, after police found massive amounts of child pornography stored on his laptop. Spraker's trial for those charges has been set for Feb. 28th.

