Spraker back in court - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Spraker back in court

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - Ryan Spraker was back in Cascade Court on Thursday, appearing in front of Judge Elizabeth Best for his arraignment, as he faces 30 counts of sexual abuse of children. On Thursday afternoon, Spraker plead not guilt to all 30 of those counts. Each charge comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

Spraker was arrested in September of last year, after police found massive amounts of child pornography stored on his laptop. Spraker's trial for those charges has been set for Feb. 28th. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Tech Football Announces Signings of 16 Prep Athletes

    Tech Football Announces Signings of 16 Prep Athletes

    Wednesday, February 3 2016 9:56 PM EST2016-02-04 02:56:04 GMT
    Head Football Coach Chuck Morrell announced the signing of 14 additional prep standouts for the 2016 football season.

    Head Football Coach Chuck Morrell announced the signing of 14 additional prep standouts for the 2016 football season.

  • Court Docs: 5th and Altamont shooter hit victim 3 times in the back

    Court Docs: 5th and Altamont shooter hit victim 3 times in the back

    Thursday, July 23 2015 3:43 PM EDT2015-07-23 19:43:55 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court documents detail the deadly incident between Edward Bushnell and William Poindexter, witnessed by at least a dozen people on Tuesday near 5th and Altamont.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court documents detail the deadly incident between Edward Bushnell and William Poindexter, witnessed by at least a dozen people on Tuesday near 5th and Altamont. The problem is that many of them describe the incident differently. Some of the differences are subtle, some are stark. 

  • Havre's Mariani Family Enjoys Being NFL Parents

    Havre's Mariani Family Enjoys Being NFL Parents

    Tuesday, July 12 2016 3:18 PM EDT2016-07-12 19:18:05 GMT

    Chicago Bears' Punt Returner Marc Mariani credits much of his success to the support of his parents.

    Chicago Bears' Punt Returner Marc Mariani credits much of his success to the support of his parents.

  • Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Billings

    Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Billings

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:24:21 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived aboard Air Force 2 at the Billings Logan International Airport Friday afternoon.

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...