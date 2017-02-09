Crosstown fundraiser coming up Friday

Great Falls - Rivals CMR and Great Falls High will be facing off Friday night for their crosstown basketball game, but some students from both schools will be coming together for a common goal.

Members of the schools' HOSA clubs are putting together a fundraiser for Friday night's game. They're raising money for the Missoula based Jadyn Fred Foundation.

The organization is named after a three-year-old girl, Jadyn, who passed away from a rare form of cancer. The foundation helps children and their families with medical expenses related to their illnesses.

"It's a big thing for us every year to do a community awareness and community service project. That's one of our big goals for Hosa. We chose this one this year, because it's a local Montana one, and Crosstown is just the best place to do the fundraiser," said Katie Huisman, a CMR HOSA club member.

Friday night's fundraiser will start with a $5 taco dinner at 5 p.m. Inside CMR High. Then, there will be raffles for gift baskets and t-shirts from both schools will also be available for sale for $10.