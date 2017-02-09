FREE Wellness and Prevention Check-Up

Learn the ins and outs of your health insurance benefits and what you're entitled to at Saturday's Wellness and Prevention Check-Up event. While there, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about their health insurance benefits, co-pays, deductibles, primary care physicians, and more. And the best part-the event is completely free.

Besides having questions answered, attendees can also take advantage of free health screenings, interactive health prevention booths, insurance application assistance, and dental cleanings and extractions.

Organizer Lacey Spencer says the formation of CHIP, or the Community Health Insurance Plan, more people than ever in Great Falls are enrolled in health insurance. But Spencer says very few of them actually know about all the things they're entitled to-hence, this Saturday's event.

The booths open up at 10:00am and go until 2:00pm. It will take place at Great Falls College MSU. For more information on the event, or for any other questions, call (406) 455-4861.

The Wellness and Prevention Check-Up is sponsored by: Great Falls College MSU, United Way of Cascade County, Cover Montana, City-County Health Department, and Benefis Health System.