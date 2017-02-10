Icy roads lead to emergency travel order in Helena area - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Icy roads lead to emergency travel order in Helena area

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana residents continued to struggle with weather and road conditions Friday while avalanche warnings were in effect for backcountry areas in the western part of the state.
    
Law enforcement officers recommended emergency travel only in the Helena area Friday morning due to icy roads. School buses were unable to run. Icy roads were reported in northwestern Montana, as well.
    
The BSNF Railway line and U.S. Highway 2 remained closed Friday due to avalanche activity in the Marias Pass area on the southern edge of Glacier National Park. Amtrak trains were holding in Whitefish and Shelby with a total of about 140 passengers.
    
Avalanche warnings were in effect for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges, the mountains of west-central Montana and the area north of Yellowstone National Park, with extreme danger in the mountains around Cooke City.
    
Schools were closed Friday in St. Regis, Troy and Browning.

