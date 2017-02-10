Community Spotlight: Tax Filing Tips - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Community Spotlight: Tax Filing Tips

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - The deadline to file your taxes is April 18th this year. Identity theft could be a concern so financial experts encourage you to file your taxes as soon as you can. Jennifer Lehman, Director of Operations with Rural Dynamics, Inc. and Sage Baisden with AmeriCorps, stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about some tips.

They say that filing soon can help you learn how to save and manager your money. Also, you can file your taxes for free with Tax Help Montana. On Saturday, there is a free event at the Great Falls Senior Center, located at 1004 Central Ave from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Household incomes under $56,000 qualify. Please bring: W2s and 1099s, forms 1095-A, B or C. additional income amount, tax deduction and tax credit information, photo ID, last year's tax return, social security cards for each family member, voided check or savings account number, childcare provider's tax ID. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign. For more information, go to www.taxhelpmontana.org.

These sites will also be offering free tax help for those earning less than $56,000 now through April 18th.

Great Falls Public Library at 301 2nd Ave. N, every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Great Falls Senior Center located at 1004 Central Ave every Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (preference given to seniors over 60 on this day), Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store located at 426 Central Ave. W. Tuesdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Lewistown celebrates kindness

    Lewistown celebrates kindness

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:35:59 GMT

    When we celebrate highschoolers often its about academic and athletic achievements. Well in Lewistown, the home of the Golden Eagles, take it one step further.  Teachers got the opportunity to choose students who go above and beyond.

    When we celebrate highschoolers often its about academic and athletic achievements. Well in Lewistown, the home of the Golden Eagles, take it one step further.  Teachers got the opportunity to choose students who go above and beyond.

  • Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Watch: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Greg Gianforte

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:06:36 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

    Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.

  • GFPS principal resigns

    GFPS principal resigns

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:05:06 GMT

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

    ?The Great Falls Public School district received his letter of resignation  last week.  It was agreed that he will finish the remainder of this school year, and while we were sitting down with superintendent Tammy Lacey today in regards to our last story.  S

  • Archery world record elk on display in Missoula

    Archery world record elk on display in Missoula

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:18:46 GMT

    It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt. 

    It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt. 

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...