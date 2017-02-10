Community Spotlight: Tax Filing Tips

Great Falls - The deadline to file your taxes is April 18th this year. Identity theft could be a concern so financial experts encourage you to file your taxes as soon as you can. Jennifer Lehman, Director of Operations with Rural Dynamics, Inc. and Sage Baisden with AmeriCorps, stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about some tips.

They say that filing soon can help you learn how to save and manager your money. Also, you can file your taxes for free with Tax Help Montana. On Saturday, there is a free event at the Great Falls Senior Center, located at 1004 Central Ave from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Household incomes under $56,000 qualify. Please bring: W2s and 1099s, forms 1095-A, B or C. additional income amount, tax deduction and tax credit information, photo ID, last year's tax return, social security cards for each family member, voided check or savings account number, childcare provider's tax ID. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign. For more information, go to www.taxhelpmontana.org.

These sites will also be offering free tax help for those earning less than $56,000 now through April 18th.

Great Falls Public Library at 301 2nd Ave. N, every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Great Falls Senior Center located at 1004 Central Ave every Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (preference given to seniors over 60 on this day), Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store located at 426 Central Ave. W. Tuesdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.