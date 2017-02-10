Man arrested for having sex with minor

Great Falls - On Friday, a 20-year-old man is facing charges of sexual intercourse without consent after court documents say he slept with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the police report, Roger Forsman was 19-years-old at the time that he and the teenage girl had sex. He told police it was consensual and that it happened three times over a four month long, period last summer.

However, according to the girl it was not consensual and that it happened at his grandfather's home. Forsman was arrested Thursday on unrelated warrants and during his interview police say Forsman admitted to having sex with her, However he says he was told she was 17. Right now, Forsman is being held at the cascade county detention center on a $15,000 bond.