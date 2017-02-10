Browning still under feet of snow

Tonight we begin our coverage from the hi line record snow falls this week had the tribal council declare a disaster in Browning on Wednesday. Friday the Governor did the same as upwards of five feet of snow fell in just 48 hours. And now in the past 24 most of it has melted.

Traveling north on interstate-15 you come to the Shelby exit.

There are a few options when you get to Shelby but turning westward towards Browning you'll find most of the main streets are melting leaving large puddles but the side streets are still very much snow packed.Schools, IHS, the bureau and many businesses were shut down as the snow continued to fall and wind picked up. While the schools and some businesses remained closed the plows were back on the road clearing the way for people to continue on with their lives.

In Browning and on just about every street there was either a plow grater or a truck removing the snow.

James McNeely is the Public Information Officer for Blackfeet Incident Command Center. He says since Governor Steve Bullock put a state of emergency in place the entire community has been working together. Now, despite things calming down quite a bit McNeeley said the black ice still poses a very dangerous threat.

"We're watching the flood advisory, we're also telling people that if you are out and about you know everyone has cabin fever, so we want people to know that if they're going to be out they should be careful of the roads after dark because of the black ice that could be appear with the drop in temperature.After driving around today looking at all the snow piled up it's between 4-6 feet piled up. We were bracing for a wind blizzard warning storm throughout Thursday and Friday but that didn't come.

We got some rain that put a crust over the snow and the wind wasn't as bad as they predicted. So we were save so now the only other thing we're possible worried about is flooding."

He said every precaution is being taken. McNeely hopes with the snow that is melting it can be absorbed into the ground right away.

On Wednesday there were reports of food shortages. Mcneely said meat was the only item completely emptied off the shelves. Adding on Thursday the food trucks have been able to get through to the stores. He stresses its the community that has really come together and are supporting each other.