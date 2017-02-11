2/10: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/10: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, February 10th.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 65, Roberts 55, OT
    
Bainville 45, Culbertson 42
    
Baker 54, Wibaux 38
    
Belt 73, Geraldine/Highwood 16
    
Billings Skyview 91, Hardin 40
    
Butte Central 48, Corvallis 27
    
Centerville 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Fort Benton 65
    
Chinook 37, North Star 20
    
Choteau 82, Conrad 45
    
Columbus 56, Red Lodge 37
    
Darby 65, Clark Fork 54
    
Deer Lodge 70, Three Forks 62
    
Drummond 54, Lima 31
    
Ekalaka 61, Terry 59
    
Fairfield 82, Rocky Boy 53
    
Frazer 86, Dodson 26
    
Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 38
    
Harlowton 84, Fromberg 43
    
Hays-Lodgepole 100, Roy-Winifred 69
    
Helena 66, Kalispell Flathead 51
    
Hot Springs 75, St. Regis 55
    
Huntley Project 53, Colstrip 40
    
Jordan 52, Winnett-Grass Range 36
    
Kalispell Glacier 55, Helena Capital 40
    
Laurel 52, Glendive 21
    
Livingston 82, Browning 65
    
Lodge Grass 65, Lame Deer 51
    
Lone Peak 77, West Yellowstone 61
    
Lustre Christian 51, North Country 49
    
Manhattan 55, Big Timber 40
    
Manhattan Christian 95, Gardiner 46
    
Melstone 58, Broadus 19
    
Miles City 81, St. Labre 60
    
Mon-Dak 52, Circle 40
    
Northern Cheyenne 67, Custer-Hysham 55
    
Park City 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 47
    
Plenty Coups 93, Bridger 89
    
Richey-Lambert 43, Plentywood 42
    
Ronan 74, Troy 48
    
Roundup 63, Joliet 48
    
Savage 61, Froid/Medicine Lake 60, OT
    
Scobey 59, Nashua 19
    
Seeley-Swan 84, Victor 36
    
Shelby 71, Harlem 28
    
Shields Valley 45, White Sulphur Springs 41, OT
    
Sidney 42, Billings Central 40
    
Stevensville 68, Whitefish 52
    
Sunburst 58, Power 41
    
Twin Bridges 49, Phillipsburg 22
    
Whitehall 54, Townsend 46
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Eureka vs. Libby, ccd.
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 48, Roberts 24
    
Arlee 47, Charlo 24
    
Bainville 54, Culbertson 42
    
Belt 73, Geraldine/Highwood 16
    
Big Timber 65, Manhattan 52
    
Billings Central 43, Sidney 28
    
Butte Central 62, Corvallis 47
    
Cascade 50, Valier 24
    
Clark Fork 58, Darby 35
    
Colstrip 62, Huntley Project 40
    
Drummond 56, Lima 27
    
Ekalaka 48, Terry 44
    
Fairfield 74, Rocky Boy 43
    
Fairview 52, Brockton 29
    
Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 29
    
Frazer 65, Dodson 35
    
Frenchtown 45, Florence 29
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 55, Savage 42
    
Glasgow 52, Wolf Point 49
    
Great Falls Russell 56, Great Falls 31
    
Hardin 86, Billings Skyview 60
    
Harlowton 58, Fromberg 26
    
Helena 72, Kalispell Flathead 57
    
Helena Capital 49, Kalispell Glacier 40
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 46, Centerville 44
    
Joliet 37, Roundup 29
    
Laurel 62, Glendive 42
    
Livingston 47, Browning 38
    
Lone Peak 64, West Yellowstone 29
    
Manhattan Christian 53, Gardiner 24
    
Melstone 50, Broadus 30
    
Miles City 62, St. Labre 54
    
Mon-Dak 56, Circle 17
    
North Country 38, Lustre Christian 37
    
North Star 57, Chinook 48
    
Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
    
Plains 59, Two Eagle River 10
    
Plenty Coups 56, Bridger 31
    
Plentywood 50, Richey-Lambert 23
    
Power 44, Sunburst 31
    
Red Lodge 58, Columbus 50
    
Ronan 65, Troy 44
    
Roy-Winifred 70, Hays-Lodgepole 32
    
Scobey 54, Nashua 22
    
Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 27
    
Shelby 51, Harlem 38
    
St. Regis 58, Hot Springs 32
    
Stevensville 45, Whitefish 38
    
Three Forks 51, Deer Lodge 43
    
Townsend 52, Whitehall 35
    
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 29
    
Wibaux 52, Baker 51
    
Winnett-Grass Range 67, Jordan 41
 