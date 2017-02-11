2/10: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, February 10th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 65, Roberts 55, OT
Bainville 45, Culbertson 42
Baker 54, Wibaux 38
Belt 73, Geraldine/Highwood 16
Billings Skyview 91, Hardin 40
Butte Central 48, Corvallis 27
Centerville 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Fort Benton 65
Chinook 37, North Star 20
Choteau 82, Conrad 45
Columbus 56, Red Lodge 37
Darby 65, Clark Fork 54
Deer Lodge 70, Three Forks 62
Drummond 54, Lima 31
Ekalaka 61, Terry 59
Fairfield 82, Rocky Boy 53
Frazer 86, Dodson 26
Glasgow 55, Wolf Point 38
Harlowton 84, Fromberg 43
Hays-Lodgepole 100, Roy-Winifred 69
Helena 66, Kalispell Flathead 51
Hot Springs 75, St. Regis 55
Huntley Project 53, Colstrip 40
Jordan 52, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Kalispell Glacier 55, Helena Capital 40
Laurel 52, Glendive 21
Livingston 82, Browning 65
Lodge Grass 65, Lame Deer 51
Lone Peak 77, West Yellowstone 61
Lustre Christian 51, North Country 49
Manhattan 55, Big Timber 40
Manhattan Christian 95, Gardiner 46
Melstone 58, Broadus 19
Miles City 81, St. Labre 60
Mon-Dak 52, Circle 40
Northern Cheyenne 67, Custer-Hysham 55
Park City 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 47
Plenty Coups 93, Bridger 89
Richey-Lambert 43, Plentywood 42
Ronan 74, Troy 48
Roundup 63, Joliet 48
Savage 61, Froid/Medicine Lake 60, OT
Scobey 59, Nashua 19
Seeley-Swan 84, Victor 36
Shelby 71, Harlem 28
Shields Valley 45, White Sulphur Springs 41, OT
Sidney 42, Billings Central 40
Stevensville 68, Whitefish 52
Sunburst 58, Power 41
Twin Bridges 49, Phillipsburg 22
Whitehall 54, Townsend 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eureka vs. Libby, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 48, Roberts 24
Arlee 47, Charlo 24
Bainville 54, Culbertson 42
Belt 73, Geraldine/Highwood 16
Big Timber 65, Manhattan 52
Billings Central 43, Sidney 28
Butte Central 62, Corvallis 47
Cascade 50, Valier 24
Clark Fork 58, Darby 35
Colstrip 62, Huntley Project 40
Drummond 56, Lima 27
Ekalaka 48, Terry 44
Fairfield 74, Rocky Boy 43
Fairview 52, Brockton 29
Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 29
Frazer 65, Dodson 35
Frenchtown 45, Florence 29
Froid/Medicine Lake 55, Savage 42
Glasgow 52, Wolf Point 49
Great Falls Russell 56, Great Falls 31
Hardin 86, Billings Skyview 60
Harlowton 58, Fromberg 26
Helena 72, Kalispell Flathead 57
Helena Capital 49, Kalispell Glacier 40
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 46, Centerville 44
Joliet 37, Roundup 29
Laurel 62, Glendive 42
Livingston 47, Browning 38
Lone Peak 64, West Yellowstone 29
Manhattan Christian 53, Gardiner 24
Melstone 50, Broadus 30
Miles City 62, St. Labre 54
Mon-Dak 56, Circle 17
North Country 38, Lustre Christian 37
North Star 57, Chinook 48
Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Plains 59, Two Eagle River 10
Plenty Coups 56, Bridger 31
Plentywood 50, Richey-Lambert 23
Power 44, Sunburst 31
Red Lodge 58, Columbus 50
Ronan 65, Troy 44
Roy-Winifred 70, Hays-Lodgepole 32
Scobey 54, Nashua 22
Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 27
Shelby 51, Harlem 38
St. Regis 58, Hot Springs 32
Stevensville 45, Whitefish 38
Three Forks 51, Deer Lodge 43
Townsend 52, Whitehall 35
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 29
Wibaux 52, Baker 51
Winnett-Grass Range 67, Jordan 41
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.