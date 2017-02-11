No Smile Left Behind Great Falls

For the second year in a row, Great Falls College MSU dental students got hands on experience and guidance from 15 volunteer dentists. Together they provided free teeth cleaning and extractions to the public.

Dental student, Jennika Heikila says this is the first year they had to make appointments for people. . She said because the "No Smile Left Behind" program is about making sure the community of Great Falls is getting access to dental hygiene,they booked up right away. She said in Montana there is a great need for good oral care. Having an event like this gives those who can't afford to see a dentist the opportunity they need to get their teeth cleaned and cared for