And the award goes to the 120th Airlift Wing

The 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard gathered to honor their fellow airmen with an awards ceremony. Nearly 200 airmen were named.

When the unit was called to attention, and the color guard came in, the years of tradition, respect and comradery fell into place. The awards ranged from naming retirees, citing federal awards, and celebrating the degrees from graduates of the Community College of the Air Force.

Colonel Lee Smith said family is extremely important to the military. One of the award actually went to a spouse of an airmen. Colonel Smith also said as someone in the military you naturally push yourself to achieve. That is especially true for Senior Airman Precious Librojo. She received two of the highest awards, Airmen of the Year and the John L. Levitow Award.

"I was a bit surprised to receive this award just because I'm usually a quite person but I guess they saw I did step up and I did my best I was honored to receive it," said Librojo.

She said she loves the military and is very proud to serve. Librojo is assigned to the 120th medical group and looks forward to a career in dentistry.

The biggest award went to the entire unit. For the second year in a row the 120th Airlift Wing received The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award directly from the United States Air Force. That puts them in the top 10 percent nationally.