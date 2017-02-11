Rollover accident leaves driver with minor injuries

A single vehicle rollover accident near Cascade Saturday afternoon left the driver with only minor injuries.

According to Montana Highway Patrol the 24 year old male was traveling southbound on Interstate-15 at over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle crashed into the median and rolled one and a half times and end up in the northbound lane. MHP said the driver, and only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol and speed played a factor in the accident.

The male was taken to Benefis to be treated for his injuries. MHP is still investigating.