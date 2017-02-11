Rollover accident leaves driver with minor injuries

Authorities say there are injuries after an accident occurred Monday evening north of Great Falls. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the incident was reported just after 10:00pm Monday. As of 10:49pm, scanner traffic made it unclear whether the victim or victims had been located. The incident took place just north of Great Falls, off Stuckey Road. At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident or how many people are involved. We will continue to update you a...
Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican Greg Gianforte has dipped into his own pocketbook by loaning himself $1 million to finance his bid for Montana's seat in the U.S. House. New filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Bozeman Republican has raised more than $3.4 million since launching his bid for Congress.
For nearly a century, Helena’s Vigilante Parade has been celebrated every spring in the capitol city. “It's the oldest high school parade in the nation. It’s 93 years old this year and they celebrate the historical components of the area around Montana and Helena specifically,” said Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools But the tradition is under scrutiny because of what some are calling a culturally insensitive display. Some feel that...
Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
