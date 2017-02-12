2/11: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, February 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Baker 82, St. Labre 66



Belgrade 66, Manhattan 43



Belt 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46



Bigfork 69, Thompson Falls 51



Billings West 70, Miles City 41



Broadview-Lavina 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 50



Choteau 69, Cut Bank 60



Circle 51, Brockton 40



Dillon 50, Hamilton 41



Dutton-Brady 47, Cascade 45



Ekalaka 59, Custer-Hysham 52



Ennis 53, Drummond 27



Eureka 48, Noxon 37



Fairview 51, Plentywood 34



Hardin 80, Lodge Grass 69



Hays-Lodgepole 66, Box Elder 57



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63, Geraldine/Highwood 60



Joliet 68, Red Lodge 42



Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena Capital 44



Kalispell Glacier 49, Helena 26



Livingston 41, Big Timber 39



Malta 54, Shelby 51



Manhattan Christian 70, Deer Lodge 58



Missoula Hellgate 60, Missoula Sentinel 53



Nashua 60, Jordan 50



North Country 79, Frazer 78



North Star 64, Big Sandy 38



Park City 75, Fromberg 43



Polson 68, Libby 57



Power 67, Augusta 27



Richey-Lambert 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 47



Rocky Boy 61, Havre 51



Roundup 56, Forsyth 44



Savage 61, Culbertson 26



Scobey-Opheim 78, Wolf Point 67



Shepherd 50, Colstrip 46



Shields Valley 76, Gardiner 60



Sidney 52, Laurel 37



St. Ignatius 82, Troy 65



St. Regis 57, Lincoln 56



Sunburst 64, Simms 43



Townsend 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 59



Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 36



Valier 67, Great Falls Central 45



Valley Christian 69, Clark Fork 32



White Sulphur Springs 57, West Yellowstone 36



Whitefish 70, Frenchtown 65, OT



Wibaux 63, Northern Cheyenne 56



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainville 40, Mon-Dak 37



Belgrade 67, Manhattan 25



Belt 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19



Big Timber 39, Livingston 21



Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 33



Billings Central 54, Glendive 51



Billings West 61, Miles City 37



Box Elder 66, Hays-Lodgepole 34



Bridger 58, Roberts 23



Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 33



Browning 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 50



Cascade 46, Dutton-Brady 24



Choteau 61, Cut Bank 39



Circle 64, Brockton 18



Clark Fork 67, Valley Christian 18



Colstrip 54, Shepherd 37



Columbia Falls 84, Corvallis 48



Deer Lodge 36, Manhattan Christian 21



Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 23



Ennis 45, Drummond 34



Eureka 63, Noxon 22



Florence 70, Anaconda 35



Fort Benton 63, Chinook 30



Frenchtown 54, Whitefish 14



Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Richey-Lambert 29



Great Falls Central 63, Valier 23



Hamilton 50, Dillon 44



Hardin 76, Lodge Grass 30



Havre 59, Rocky Boy 51



Helena 62, Kalispell Glacier 56



Helena Capital 59, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Geraldine/Highwood 16



Jordan 62, Nashua 19



Laurel 53, Sidney 41



Libby 47, Polson 28



Malta 44, Shelby 27



North Country 66, Frazer 55



North Star 71, Big Sandy 40



Park City 69, Fromberg 21



Plentywood 64, Fairview 38



Poplar 70, Harlem 60



Power 62, Augusta 30



Roundup 40, Forsyth 38, OT



Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 44



Savage 60, Culbertson 33



Seeley-Swan 62, Darby 12



Simms 59, Sunburst 29



St. Labre 65, Baker 64



St. Regis 65, Lincoln 25



Three Forks 52, Columbus 35



Townsend 49, Jefferson (Boulder) 46



Troy 69, St. Ignatius 33



Twin Bridges 69, Harrison-Willow Creek 45



White Sulphur Springs 43, West Yellowstone 21



Wibaux 53, Northern Cheyenne 42



Wolf Point 55, Scobey 50

