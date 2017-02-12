2/11: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, February 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baker 82, St. Labre 66
Belgrade 66, Manhattan 43
Belt 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46
Bigfork 69, Thompson Falls 51
Billings West 70, Miles City 41
Broadview-Lavina 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 50
Choteau 69, Cut Bank 60
Circle 51, Brockton 40
Dillon 50, Hamilton 41
Dutton-Brady 47, Cascade 45
Ekalaka 59, Custer-Hysham 52
Ennis 53, Drummond 27
Eureka 48, Noxon 37
Fairview 51, Plentywood 34
Hardin 80, Lodge Grass 69
Hays-Lodgepole 66, Box Elder 57
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63, Geraldine/Highwood 60
Joliet 68, Red Lodge 42
Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena Capital 44
Kalispell Glacier 49, Helena 26
Livingston 41, Big Timber 39
Malta 54, Shelby 51
Manhattan Christian 70, Deer Lodge 58
Missoula Hellgate 60, Missoula Sentinel 53
Nashua 60, Jordan 50
North Country 79, Frazer 78
North Star 64, Big Sandy 38
Park City 75, Fromberg 43
Polson 68, Libby 57
Power 67, Augusta 27
Richey-Lambert 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
Rocky Boy 61, Havre 51
Roundup 56, Forsyth 44
Savage 61, Culbertson 26
Scobey-Opheim 78, Wolf Point 67
Shepherd 50, Colstrip 46
Shields Valley 76, Gardiner 60
Sidney 52, Laurel 37
St. Ignatius 82, Troy 65
St. Regis 57, Lincoln 56
Sunburst 64, Simms 43
Townsend 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 59
Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
Valier 67, Great Falls Central 45
Valley Christian 69, Clark Fork 32
White Sulphur Springs 57, West Yellowstone 36
Whitefish 70, Frenchtown 65, OT
Wibaux 63, Northern Cheyenne 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainville 40, Mon-Dak 37
Belgrade 67, Manhattan 25
Belt 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Big Timber 39, Livingston 21
Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 33
Billings Central 54, Glendive 51
Billings West 61, Miles City 37
Box Elder 66, Hays-Lodgepole 34
Bridger 58, Roberts 23
Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 33
Browning 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
Cascade 46, Dutton-Brady 24
Choteau 61, Cut Bank 39
Circle 64, Brockton 18
Clark Fork 67, Valley Christian 18
Colstrip 54, Shepherd 37
Columbia Falls 84, Corvallis 48
Deer Lodge 36, Manhattan Christian 21
Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 23
Ennis 45, Drummond 34
Eureka 63, Noxon 22
Florence 70, Anaconda 35
Fort Benton 63, Chinook 30
Frenchtown 54, Whitefish 14
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Richey-Lambert 29
Great Falls Central 63, Valier 23
Hamilton 50, Dillon 44
Hardin 76, Lodge Grass 30
Havre 59, Rocky Boy 51
Helena 62, Kalispell Glacier 56
Helena Capital 59, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Geraldine/Highwood 16
Jordan 62, Nashua 19
Laurel 53, Sidney 41
Libby 47, Polson 28
Malta 44, Shelby 27
North Country 66, Frazer 55
North Star 71, Big Sandy 40
Park City 69, Fromberg 21
Plentywood 64, Fairview 38
Poplar 70, Harlem 60
Power 62, Augusta 30
Roundup 40, Forsyth 38, OT
Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 44
Savage 60, Culbertson 33
Seeley-Swan 62, Darby 12
Simms 59, Sunburst 29
St. Labre 65, Baker 64
St. Regis 65, Lincoln 25
Three Forks 52, Columbus 35
Townsend 49, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
Troy 69, St. Ignatius 33
Twin Bridges 69, Harrison-Willow Creek 45
White Sulphur Springs 43, West Yellowstone 21
Wibaux 53, Northern Cheyenne 42
Wolf Point 55, Scobey 50
