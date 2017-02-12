2/11: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/11: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, February 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Baker 82, St. Labre 66
    
Belgrade 66, Manhattan 43
    
Belt 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46
    
Bigfork 69, Thompson Falls 51
    
Billings West 70, Miles City 41
    
Broadview-Lavina 59, Reed Point-Rapelje 50
    
Choteau 69, Cut Bank 60
    
Circle 51, Brockton 40
    
Dillon 50, Hamilton 41
    
Dutton-Brady 47, Cascade 45
    
Ekalaka 59, Custer-Hysham 52
    
Ennis 53, Drummond 27
    
Eureka 48, Noxon 37
    
Fairview 51, Plentywood 34
    
Hardin 80, Lodge Grass 69
    
Hays-Lodgepole 66, Box Elder 57
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63, Geraldine/Highwood 60
    
Joliet 68, Red Lodge 42
    
Kalispell Flathead 55, Helena Capital 44
    
Kalispell Glacier 49, Helena 26
    
Livingston 41, Big Timber 39
    
Malta 54, Shelby 51
    
Manhattan Christian 70, Deer Lodge 58
    
Missoula Hellgate 60, Missoula Sentinel 53
    
Nashua 60, Jordan 50
    
North Country 79, Frazer 78
    
North Star 64, Big Sandy 38
    
Park City 75, Fromberg 43
    
Polson 68, Libby 57
    
Power 67, Augusta 27
    
Richey-Lambert 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
    
Rocky Boy 61, Havre 51
    
Roundup 56, Forsyth 44
    
Savage 61, Culbertson 26
    
Scobey-Opheim 78, Wolf Point 67
    
Shepherd 50, Colstrip 46
    
Shields Valley 76, Gardiner 60
    
Sidney 52, Laurel 37
    
St. Ignatius 82, Troy 65
    
St. Regis 57, Lincoln 56
    
Sunburst 64, Simms 43
    
Townsend 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 59
    
Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
    
Valier 67, Great Falls Central 45
    
Valley Christian 69, Clark Fork 32
    
White Sulphur Springs 57, West Yellowstone 36
    
Whitefish 70, Frenchtown 65, OT
    
Wibaux 63, Northern Cheyenne 56
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Bainville 40, Mon-Dak 37
    
Belgrade 67, Manhattan 25
    
Belt 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
    
Big Timber 39, Livingston 21
    
Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 33
    
Billings Central 54, Glendive 51
    
Billings West 61, Miles City 37
    
Box Elder 66, Hays-Lodgepole 34
    
Bridger 58, Roberts 23
    
Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 33
    
Browning 59, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
    
Cascade 46, Dutton-Brady 24
    
Choteau 61, Cut Bank 39
    
Circle 64, Brockton 18
    
Clark Fork 67, Valley Christian 18
    
Colstrip 54, Shepherd 37
    
Columbia Falls 84, Corvallis 48
    
Deer Lodge 36, Manhattan Christian 21
    
Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 23
    
Ennis 45, Drummond 34
    
Eureka 63, Noxon 22
    
Florence 70, Anaconda 35
    
Fort Benton 63, Chinook 30
    
Frenchtown 54, Whitefish 14
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Richey-Lambert 29
    
Great Falls Central 63, Valier 23
    
Hamilton 50, Dillon 44
    
Hardin 76, Lodge Grass 30
    
Havre 59, Rocky Boy 51
    
Helena 62, Kalispell Glacier 56
    
Helena Capital 59, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Geraldine/Highwood 16
    
Jordan 62, Nashua 19
    
Laurel 53, Sidney 41
    
Libby 47, Polson 28
    
Malta 44, Shelby 27
    
North Country 66, Frazer 55
    
North Star 71, Big Sandy 40
    
Park City 69, Fromberg 21
    
Plentywood 64, Fairview 38
    
Poplar 70, Harlem 60
    
Power 62, Augusta 30
    
Roundup 40, Forsyth 38, OT
    
Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 44
    
Savage 60, Culbertson 33
    
Seeley-Swan 62, Darby 12
    
Simms 59, Sunburst 29
    
St. Labre 65, Baker 64
    
St. Regis 65, Lincoln 25
    
Three Forks 52, Columbus 35
    
Townsend 49, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
    
Troy 69, St. Ignatius 33
    
Twin Bridges 69, Harrison-Willow Creek 45
    
White Sulphur Springs 43, West Yellowstone 21
    
Wibaux 53, Northern Cheyenne 42
    
Wolf Point 55, Scobey 50
 