UPDATE: Additional charges for suspect in high speed chase

Sunday 9:30 p.m:

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Great Falls police just sent an update on charges filed against 27 year old Judd Daniels Junior.

Daniels Jr. faces the following charges:

20 counts of criminal endangerment ? "Knowingly engaged in conduct that created a substantial Risk of Death or serious bodily injury to another." Based upon Daniels’ actions while attempting to evade GFPD and putting citizens in harm. (GFPD)

two counts of felony assault on peace officer-

one count misdemeanor theft

one count obstructing a peace officer

five traffic violations.

Saturday, Great Falls Police arrested two men who led officers on a high speed chase. This after police received reports of gunshots just after 9 p-m near the 700 block of 3rd avenue south. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was taken to Benefis to be treated for non life threatening injuries. In that time police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and that's when the pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle hit the guard rail on the Central West Bridge by the Federal court house. According to Great Falls Police both male suspects ran away from the scene. One was caught right away and the other suspect actually went onto the ice on the Missouri River. But police were able to arrest him as well. Just this afternoon police identified the suspects as 27 year old Owen Hawley and 27 year old Judd Daniels Junior both are Great Falls residents.

Saturday night after police located a man with a gunshot would near 3rd Avenue South they later found the suspect vehicle on the 3200 block of 7th avenue south. That's when the high speed chase began with speeds at times reaching up to 60-70 miles per hour

Police tried several times to stop the vehicle using stop sticks however the suspects avoided them. During the pursuit police a say a firearm was thrown from the vehicle.which they later recovered. Police believe it's the same gun used in the earlier shooting. Hawley is charged with felony tampering with evidence and Daniels Junior is charged with felony assault on a peace officer as two officers were injured during foot pursuit. GFPD said additional felony charges are expected to be added.

The Central Avenue Bridge is where the suspect vehicle crashed. Several police cars raced through town. We spoke to a witness who saw the chase near the bridge who said she was impressed to see how the community responded to the pursuit.

"It was really nice to see the community stayed out of the way there weren't people trying to drive. A number of trucks parked with their light bars over down the way and lit up the river and a number on the other side same thing but everybody stayed out of the police's way" said Nerissa Waters.

Police are asking anyone who was threatened by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit to call the Police Department at 406 727 7688 extension 5.

Sunday, 3:27 p.m: According to a press release from the GFPD, Owen J. Hawley, 27, is charged with felony tampering with evidence. And Judd A. Daniels Jr., 27, felony assault on a peace officer. Both are Great Falls residents. Police said two officers were injured by the suspects and they are being treated at Benefis. The investigation continues and further felony charges are expected for both Daniels Jr. and Hawley.

GFPD is asking for anyone who was threatened by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit to call the police department at (406)727-7688, ext. 5.

1:05 pm : According to Great Falls Police in a press release, just after 9:15 pm police responded to a 911 call reporting gun shots in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue South. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male who had been shot. He was then transported to Benefis Emergency Room. He was treated for "non-life threatening " gunshot injuries as a result of the gun shot.

While police were on that scene dispatch received additional calls related to the incident.

The suspect vehicle was located on the 3200 block of 7th Avenue South. A high speed chase ensued. Police tried to stop the vehicle at several locations using Stop Sticks. However the suspect managed to avoid them. During the pursuit a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. Police recovered the firearm which they believe is the same one used in the shooting.

The suspect's vehicle hit a guard rail on the Central Avenue West Bridge. Two male emerged from the car and ran from police. One suspect was apprehended immediately while the other ran on to the ice on the Missouri River. Unable to get away he was finally taken into police custody. According to G.F.P.D. right now both men are Great Falls residents and the driver is being charged with Assault on a Peace Officer.

G.F.P.D are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Right now, there are police cars on the Central Ave. bridge next to the Federal Courthouse, where it appears the suspect vehicle crashed.

9:30 p.m.

