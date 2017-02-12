Pet of the Week: Diesel

Authorities say there are injuries after an accident occurred Monday evening north of Great Falls. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the incident was reported just after 10:00pm Monday. As of 10:49pm, scanner traffic made it unclear whether the victim or victims had been located. The incident took place just north of Great Falls, off Stuckey Road. At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident or how many people are involved. We will continue to update you a...
Authorities say there are injuries after an accident occurred Monday evening north of Great Falls. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the incident was reported just after 10:00pm Monday. As of 10:49pm, scanner traffic made it unclear whether the victim or victims had been located. The incident took place just north of Great Falls, off Stuckey Road. At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident or how many people are involved. We will continue to update you a...
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
"My heart is extremely heavy." The first words out of Robynn Dunn-Bracke's mouth, as she reflects on Tuesday's killing of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, less than three years after her late husband, Joseph Dunn, was killed in the line of duty in Cascade County. "From the minute I heard about it until I'm talking to you now, I've been crying and just feeling the weight that this family is experiencing and just wishing I was there comforting them, and knowing there...
"My heart is extremely heavy." The first words out of Robynn Dunn-Bracke's mouth, as she reflects on Tuesday's killing of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, less than three years after her late husband, Joseph Dunn, was killed in the line of duty in Cascade County. "From the minute I heard about it until I'm talking to you now, I've been crying and just feeling the weight that this family is experiencing and just wishing I was there comforting them, and knowing there...
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.