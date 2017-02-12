Pet of the Week: Diesel - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Diesel

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Diesel as our pet of the week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. Diesel is a four-year-old Pit Bull lab mix, and he's one intelligent canine. He knows commands like sit, stay, rollover, shake hands and more. 

"He is a very good companion. He is looking for his best friend and likes to lay by your side," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC. 

Diesel seems like a perfect pet with two exceptions. Vet techs say he needs to Lose about five lbs., and he has bad hips."Rough housing with him probably wouldn't be the best for him so he would do well with smaller dogs or cats or older kids," said Doran. 

If you're interested in adopting Diesel, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 
 

