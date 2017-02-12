The MOMologues - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The MOMologues

Paris Gibson Square hosted a soft opening for the "MOMologue" performance. The play brings together "moms" who share their experience about parenting and all the ups and downs of raising little ones.

Show producer Keeran Haslem said the play is a comedy about motherhood. He said the cast has been in production mode since last fall. And the big reason why he wanted to do the play is because he felt there's an imbalance of female rolls in Great Falls. He said this  play will speak to anyone who comes to see it. And it wont matter where they are in life. These are stories of the day to day struggles moms face. Whether it's how many books to read before bed, or if you are doing enough for your children . He said the play will be running right up to Oscar Sunday. And if you go see the play you will get a ticket to the Oscar party at Paris Gibson Square

