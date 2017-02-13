Dam concerns and safety

Here in Montana, We may not have the tallest, but we do have 11 hydro-electric dams across the state. Which can raise concerns about our own safety should one of them fail.

We spent the day checking out our own local dams, time down by the river can be quite peacefully.

It could almost be hard to imagine there could be a real danger of flooding if even one of our own dams breaks. According to the Great Falls Business Improvement District website we have five dams in Cascade County.

Here in Great Falls we don't have many houses below our dams unlike in Northern California. According to Northwestern Energy spokesmen, Butch Lacomb, the houses there are for the operators of the dam. We spoke to one Great Falls resident urging people not to buy or build a house down river a of dam and along the water.

"I'm very much aware that all dams will break someday, I know this one and every other dam we've ever built will someday break. I'm not worried that this is going to happen in the next 10 or 25 years but it could."

Grout said hes ready to send things like blankets, clothing or what ever is needed to the evacuees in California

He said if he had to evacuate he would grab his wife and his dog as they are the most important things in his life.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are set up to take donations for the evacuees in California