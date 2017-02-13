Bringing jobs to the Electric City

Wal-mart, City-Brew, and the FCR call center are estimated to bring in over 500 jobs to the Electric City.

A few months ago we spoke with store manager Angie Powell to see what Wal-Mart was looking for in potential employees.

"Wal-Mart is looking for just some good, great attitudes that are going to provide some excellent customer service to customers that are going to come through our doors," she says," we love to see a smile on their face some good hard working individuals to come and apply with us."

The vice president of the Great Falls Development Authority says that she is excited about the opportunity the call center will bring to great falls

"we can expect them to start hiring in the next two months and they will be hiring in small groups but they will ramp up between 325 and even as high as 400 depending on what clients they have."

The Great Falls Development Authority also funded nearly 700,00 dollars for the petroleum clean up for the West Bank Landing Development. The landing will bring a hotel,restaurants and a new Peak Fitness to Great Falls which means more jobs for the community.